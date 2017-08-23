Earn a bachelor's, master's in five years at UGA

Students at the University of Georgia now have more than 100 opportunities to earn both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in five years or less through a new linked-degree program.

"Double Dawgs" allows students to save time and money by earning by a master's degree in one year.

"The Double Dawgs program was created to give our ambitious students a competitive advantage after graduation while helping lower the overall cost of obtaining a graduate degree," said President Jere W. Morehead. "It also helps to meet the demand across the state-and beyond-for highly qualified workers with advanced, specialized knowledge."

There are 113 Double Dawg programs which were created by faculty members in 14 of the university's schools and colleges.

For more information on the Double Dawgs program, see doubledawgs.uga.edu.

