Master P is president of first professional co-ed basketball league

Move over NBA and WNBA because there's a new basketball league making its way into the forefront.
The Global Mixed Gender Basketball League will play their first game in Las Vegas September 23.
Rapper and entrepreneur Master P. and Tameka "Tiny" Harris are both owners of the New Orleans Gators (Master P.) and the Atlanta Heirs (Tiny).
"This is gonna change the game because it's not about men or women no more, it's about just being a person," said Master P.
Unlike the NBA and WNBA, GMGB allows members of both genders to play on the same team. During a game, there will be two women and three men on the court. It is also interesting to note, men and women will be paid the same.
The teams are comprised of NBA and WNBA players as well as four unknown stars.
For more information about the Global Mixed Gender Basketball League, click here.
Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
