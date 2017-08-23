President, CEO of Atlanta BeltLine steps down

Paul Morris, the President and CEO of the Atlanta BeltLine, will step down from his position. His departure is effective September 11, 2017.More >
Paul Morris, the President and CEO of the Atlanta BeltLine, will step down from his position. His departure is effective September 11, 2017.More >
Georgia placed in the bottom 10 of all states when it comes to women's equality. Do you agree with Georgia's placement on the list?More >
Georgia placed in the bottom 10 of all states when it comes to women's equality. Do you agree with Georgia's placement on the list?More >
John Eaves has resigned his post as Fulton County Commission Chairman to focus on his run to be the next mayor for the city of Atlanta.More >
John Eaves has resigned his post as Fulton County Commission Chairman to focus on his run to be the next mayor for the city of Atlanta.More >
Nearly 100 employees and several volunteers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are helping to clear debris off of runways at the facility as part of the 16th annual ATL Foreign Object Debris Walk.More >
Nearly 100 employees and several volunteers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are helping to clear debris off of runways at the facility as part of the 16th annual ATL Foreign Object Debris Walk.More >
CBS46 has a story we can't stop sharing about a Roswell couple whose story of love inspired a non-profit called "Do it for the Love."More >
CBS46 has a story we can't stop sharing about a Roswell couple whose story of love inspired a non-profit called "Do it for the Love."More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
Police are trying to determine what happened after a woman was found dead inside a home in Paulding County early Tuesday morning.More >
Police are trying to determine what happened after a woman was found dead inside a home in Paulding County early Tuesday morning.More >
Did you realize that Georgia has three cities ranked among the top 15 dangerous cities in the United States? All three are in metro Atlanta.More >
Did you realize that Georgia has three cities ranked among the top 15 dangerous cities in the United States? All three are in metro Atlanta.More >
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.More >
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.More >
The mother of Chase Massner, a man who was last seen in 2014 and whose body was believed to be found buried behind a home in Kennesaw in early August, talked with CBS46 about the ordeal.More >
The mother of Chase Massner, a man who was last seen in 2014 and whose body was believed to be found buried behind a home in Kennesaw in early August, talked with CBS46 about the ordeal.More >