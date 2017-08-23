President, CEO of Atlanta BeltLine steps down

Paul Morris, the President and CEO of the Atlanta BeltLine, will step down from his position. His departure is effective September 11, 2017.

"I am proud of Paul’s accomplishments and I wish him the best as he embarks on the next chapter of his career,” said Mayor Reed.

Morris served as president and CEO for four years. He was elected by the Board of Directors to the position June 2013.

"Under his leadership, the BeltLine activated a $43 million extension of the Westside Trail and Eastside Trail southern extension, adding over four miles to the project, and became the most visited attraction in the City of Atlanta with 1.4 million annual visitors," said Reed.

The ABI Board of Directors voted to elect Brian McGowan as the new President and CEO of the Atlanta BeltLine. McGowan is currently a Principal with the global law firm Dentons. Prior to this, McGowan was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. In 2011, McGowan served as the CEO of Invest Atlanta.

“The ABI is very fortunate to have Brian McGowan as its new leader,” said John Somerhalder, Chairman of the ABI Board of Directors. “Brian brings a wealth of experience to the organization and I am confident that he is the right person to continue to guide of the Atlanta BeltLine into its next phase. I also want to thank Paul Morris for his leadership of ABI over the past four years. I wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

When completed, the BeltLine will connect 45 in-town neighborhoods over 22 miles of trails.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.