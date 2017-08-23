Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Hiram home

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a man with murder in connection to a woman found dead in a Hiram home on Tuesday.

Derek Jess Renfroe was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, first-degree arson and tampering with evidence.

Thirty-nine-year-old Beth Bishop-Harris was found dead inside of a home in the 4400 block of Hiram Sudie Road in Hiram. Upon the initial investigation of the scene, officials determined Bishop-Harris' death was a homicide. After detectives and agents processed the scene, it was discovered that it appeared as if someone attempted to start a fire in the residence in order to conceal the way in which the victim was murdered.

Renfroe was identified as a person of interest by the GBI on Tuesday, and he was arrested on Wednesday after he was spotted in the area of Mulberry Rock Road.

After deputies made contact with Renfroe, he voluntarily went to the sheriff's office and spoke with detectives and agents about the incident. After the conversation, Renfroe was charged with the murder of Beth Bishop-Harris.

Renfroe is being held in the Paulding County Jail without bond. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine Bishop-Harris' cause of death.

