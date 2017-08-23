Copy-Person of interest identified after woman found dead in Hiram home

Police are trying to determine what happened after a woman was found dead inside a home in Paulding County early Tuesday morning.

The body of the woman, identified as 39-year-old Beth Harris, was found at the home on the 4400 block of Hiram Sudie Road in Hiram.

It is unclear how the woman died.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, has identified 32-year-old Derek Jess Renfroe as a person of interest in the case. Renfroe is a white male and a resident of Paulding County.

