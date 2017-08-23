Petition to save East Cobb library

Cobb County budget issues have a local library at risk of closing.

An online petition with more than 1,000 signatures is circulating after Commissioner JoAnn Birrell suggested closing the library to help close a $21 million budget deficit.

In 2011 during a budget deficit Cobb County reduced library hours to save money. Once again the county is struggling financially after voting to not raise the millage rate.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.