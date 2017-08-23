Woman sues MARTA after man charged with indecent exposure

A woman is suing MARTA after she says a man exposed himself to her while on train.

Michael Hollis, the man who allegedly exposed himself, was arrested when he got off the train. He was charged with indecent exposure.

Kim Ford is now suing MARTA after she claims the transportation company did not do enough to protect her. Ford admits Hollis did not touch her, nor did he verbally threaten her or have a weapon.

"It was totally uncalled for, very frightening if he wanted to do anything he had plenty of time to do it," said Ford.

Ford told CBS46 she immediately pressed the emergency button but no one came to help her and the other dozen passengers on the train.

We reached out to MARTA for a comment but they could not comment on this incident. However, they said:

The safety of all our customers remains our top priority. We are committed to the highest level of security for our MARTA riders.

Ford's lawyer said Ford is not suing for a dollar amount but instead wants a jury to decide how much they feel MARTA should pay.

