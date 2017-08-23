Fight to save homes in Peoplestown

The City of Atlanta is in a legal battle with a few residents in the Peoplestown community as they try to take the remaining homes to build a retention pond and park.

Tanya Washington, a resident of Peoplestown who just lost her case, claims new information has been uncovered by her and her legal team that could blow the case wide-open. Washington's lawyer produced a city email which says the work that has already been done in Peoplestown is enough to prevent another flood.

"Those documents should have been turned over, so that they were available to us during the litigation of my case,"said Washington.

Washington believes the new information coming out in court Thursday will help them win their case, and help her win her appeal.

