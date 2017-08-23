Charlottesville attacker on the run

A metro Atlanta man is in hiding after he was caught on camera in Charlottesville. He was identified as one of the people who beat a protester at a white supremacist rally.

CBS46 confirmed Michael Ramos is no stranger to Cobb County Police. Police say they had three encounters with him in the past five years.

People who know Ramos say he's on the run. There is no recent trace of him on social media and there was no sign of him when CBS46 reporter Brittany Miller went to a family member's home in Marietta.

But one man told us, he knows exactly where he is.

"Last I heard he was in Jackson," said leader of Georgia's III% Security Force Chris Hill. " Last I heard, he shaved his head and had gone on the run."

The Cobb County Magistrate Court does not have any warrants to arrest Ramos. If any are issued, they will come from Charlottesville Police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.