Woman arrested after leaving dog in 100-degree car

A woman was arrested in Cobb County after being accused of leaving a 6 lb. Yorkie inside a car with temperatures over 100 degrees.

Dominique Brown is accused of leaving the dog in a 2014 Nissan Versa while she was at Cumberland Mall on Aug. 17.

According to the warrant, the dog was found to be "panting heavily and was showing signs of dehydration," which is when it was put inside an air conditioned patrol car.

The temperature was taken in the car, which revealed that it was 92 degrees in the front of the vehicle, 148 degrees in the back of the vehicle and 100 degrees where the dog was sitting, according to the warrant.

Brown was charged with cruelty to animals and has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.