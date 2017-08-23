Pregnant woman shot in southwest Atlanta

Police say a 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot in southwest Atlanta late Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Rosser Street.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says the woman was shot in the arm and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

A man was detained by authorities, but the spokesperson didn't provide any additional information on the individual.

