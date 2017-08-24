Falcons fans ready for 2017 season - CBS46 News

Falcons fans ready for 2017 season

Falcons fans are ready for the team to make another run at the Super Bowl. CBS46 talked to fans who say there are several reasons they believe this could be the team's best season yet.

"It's all about Atlanta right now...Atlanta's really hot right now, there's no other place or city to be in, but Atlanta. I believe we have the team for it," says Falcons fan Zim Miller.

Fans have worn their red and black all spring and summer, waiting for the Falcons to take flight again and bounce back from a heartbreaking Super Bowl defeat.

"It's like we took that 'L,' but it's like we're coming back stronger," says another fan.

"You have to be excited for what Arthur Blank has done," says another fan. "Dan Quinn seems to be the right coach for this team, and they have so much young talent. Great time to be an Atlanta Falcons fan."

The Falcons will play for the first time in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday in their third preseason game, which will be against the Arizona Cardinals.

