Volunteers help homeless people throughout Atlanta

CBS46 has told you about the impending closure of the troubled Peachtree-Pine Homeless Shelter in Atlanta. The transition is already changing the way some groups working to help the homeless plan to operate.

Having parents sent to prison, being kicked out of the house for being gay and escaping physical or sexual abuse are just some of the reasons young people find themselves on the streets of Atlanta.

Making a special delivery to the soon-to-be closed shelter were volunteers of the non-profit Stand up for Kids, including Simona, Nicole and Suzanne.

"I like being out here, and I had friends that were homeless youth when I was a kid," says Suzanne Struble.

Struble's been hitting the streets helping people out for 13 years.

"It's great to find a kid, and they don't know the resources, and sometimes they don't want to stay out here, and we get them into a shelter and that's the best feeling."

On this night, the trio visited a couple in their early 20's.

"I came here because I was a victim of Hurricane Matthew in Savannah," says Cardena Williamson, a homeless mom.

Williamson and her wife get sporadic warehouse work, but say it's not enough to cover rent. So the volunteers bring them clothes and hope for a better day.

"I want to be a welder and have my own warehouse," says Williamson.

The next stop was Safe House Outreach, which is closer to the heart of downtown Atlanta. Inside, a spiritual service was about to begin, while outside, volunteer Joshua LaBlanc said he's thankful for the folks at Stand up for Kids for helping a young client.

"If they didn't punch in and step in at the right time, I don't know what would have happened to the kid," says LaBlanc.

He's now a Marine, serving the country, and he was here in a current state of homelessness.

Another success story is Travion Hood, formerly homeless and sharing this advice for other young people on the streets.

"Always keep him in your mind and your heart, and have faith, always have faith," says Hood.

In 2016, Stand up for Kids helped more than 1,000 young people in Atlanta, and nearly 500 young homeless families. Right now, volunteers canvass on Monday's and Wednesday's, but with the closing of the shelter, they're thinking about adding a Saturday.

