Wednesday, Aug. 23 saw temperatures above average in Atlanta with no rain.

Atlanta's high

Actual high: 90° at 3:39 p.m.

90° at 3:39 p.m. Normal high: 88°

88° Record high: 98° from 2007.

98° from 2007. Last year: 93°

Atlanta's low

Actual low: 74° AT 6:54 a.m.

74° AT 6:54 a.m. Normal low: 70°

70° Record low: 57° from 1931

57° from 1931 Last year: 73°

Atlanta's rain

Actual rain: None

None Monthly rain: 4.24" (1.36" above average)

4.24" (1.36" above average) Yearly rain: 37.71" (4.90" above average)

37.71" (4.90" above average) Last year through today: 28.32"

Atlanta's climate data is collected by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

