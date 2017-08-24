Mostly sunny in Atlanta Thursday

Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

After the passage of a week cool front, you'll notice less clouds in Atlanta Thursday. In fact, the end of the week will be great in Atlanta with mostly sunny skies and slightly less humidity.

Harvey is forecast to become a hurricane as it heads for Texas on Friday, where more than foot of rain is expected over the weekend. What's left of the system could move toward Georgia and bring metro Atlanta some rain later next week.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 71° Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.



Mostly sunny. 71° Northwest wind at 0-5 mph. Noon

Mostly sunny. 82° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 82° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph. 3 PM

Mostly sunny. 88° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 88° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Mostly sunny. 87° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 87° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly sunny. 85° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 85° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly clear. 75° Northeast wind at 0-5 mph.

Thursday's Almanac

Normal High: 88°

Record High: 98° from 1983

Normal Low: 70°

Record Low: 55° from 1891

Sunset: 8:13 p.m.

Next chance of rain

Saturday

