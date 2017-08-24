Mostly sunny in Atlanta Thursday

A long-running controversy is resurfacing just days before the first games of the NFL season. The controversy surrounds Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback without a job in what some call retaliation for exercising his right to free speech.More >
A long-running controversy is resurfacing just days before the first games of the NFL season. The controversy surrounds Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback without a job in what some call retaliation for exercising his right to free speech.More >
Did you realize that Georgia has three cities ranked among the top 15 dangerous cities in the United States? All three are in metro Atlanta.More >
Did you realize that Georgia has three cities ranked among the top 15 dangerous cities in the United States? All three are in metro Atlanta.More >
The odds of winning Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot aren’t great, one in 292,201,338. But what if you do win?More >
The odds of winning Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot aren’t great, one in 292,201,338. But what if you do win?More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >