Police searching for teen diagnosed with bi-polar disorder

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing teen diagnosed with bi-polar and mood disorder, ADHD and diabetes.

Braddrick Murray, 16, was reported as missing around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after disappearing from his home on the 800 block of Mt. Zion Road in Morrow.

He's described as a black male standing about 5'8" tall and weighing about 269 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, white undershirt, khaki shorts and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3659.

