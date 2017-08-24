Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash

The driver of a motorcycle is dead following an early morning crash in DeKalb County.

The motorcycle and vehicle collided at the intersection of Clifton Road and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Atlanta.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

No word on if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.