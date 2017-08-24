Long-shot mayoral candidate uses creativity to try for millennial vote

With so many mayoral candidates in the race, a 30-year-old cartoon illustrator by the name of Alex Barrella figured why not join in?

Barrella doesn't have much political clout, which means he hasn't been invited to any of the candidate forums. Still, he's out to prove that with a little creativity, anyone can run for mayor.

CBS46 asked about the reaction from his friends and family when he decided to put his hat in the ring for mayor of Atlanta.

"It varies," said Barrella. "Most friends are like, 'That's awesome. You should run.' Some people are like, 'You're crazy.'"

Instead of trying to raise campaign funds, Barrella is doing all of his own campaigning. He makes his own bumper stickers and campaign signs, most of which are business-card style. He attaches them to toothpicks and places them in clusters near other candidates' signs, hoping to get the attention of people passing by on foot.

He doesn't have a slick website, just a blog and his Twitter page with his comical propaganda art. He's learning exposure is tough. He only has 83 followers so far.

Barrella says he can't afford the $5,500 qualifying fee. But there's a provision for candidates like Alex Barrella -- a pauper's affidavit swearing that they can't afford it.

Barrella tells CBS46 that as mayor, he'd see to it that there's cheap, fast internet for everyone. he wants safe sidewalks and a basic city-wide income where everyone gets $1,000 dollars a month. He calls himself a left-leaning radical, but you won't find him at any protests.

"I don't like crowds and I don't like being in them, if I can avoid it," says Barrella.

Barrella is planning to try to qualify for the mayoral race either Thursday or Friday.

