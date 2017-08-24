Long-shot mayoral candidate uses creativity to try for millennial vote

Did you realize that Georgia has three cities ranked among the top 15 dangerous cities in the United States? All three are in metro Atlanta.More >
Did you realize that Georgia has three cities ranked among the top 15 dangerous cities in the United States? All three are in metro Atlanta.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
A long-running controversy is resurfacing just days before the first games of the NFL season. The controversy surrounds Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback without a job in what some call retaliation for exercising his right to free speech.More >
A long-running controversy is resurfacing just days before the first games of the NFL season. The controversy surrounds Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback without a job in what some call retaliation for exercising his right to free speech.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >