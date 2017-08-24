Gwinnett County auto dealer accused of fraudulent activity

The owner of an auto dealership in Gwinnett County is facing felony charges after police say they issued several fraudulent temporary license tags to vehicle buyers.

According to agents with the Georgia Department of Revenue, Zoom Time Motors in Lawrenceville, issued over 500 temporary operating permits but only sold four vehicles with legally obtained titles.

In addition to a search warrant, an arrest warrant was issued for Angela Cruel, the owner of the dealership.

The Department’s Office of Special Investigations has found buyers may look to purchase a fraudulent temporary operating permit to avoid paying for insurance, if the car is stolen, to get around emissions testing, or to avoid paying state taxes.

Cruel is facing felony charges of computer forgery and false statements.

