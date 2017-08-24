Douglasville PD officer facing DUI, public indecency charges

An officer with the Douglasville Police Department is on administrative leave after being charged with driving under the influence as well as public indecency.

Officer James Phipps was off-duty when the alleged crimes occurred on July 29 in Fannin County. Details of the incident were not released.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave.

Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks says an internal investigation will be conducted to determine the appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against Phipps.

