Incarcerate Douglas County man back in custody after prison escape

A Douglas County man who walked away from a prison work detail is back behind bars after he was captured Wednesday night.

Jared William Pardue, 37, of Douglas County, walked away from a mobile work detail at the Central State Prison in Macon. He was serving a 20 year sentence in the Spalding County Correctional Institution for drug trafficking.

He was captured without incident at around 7:15 p.m.

Pardue is the second inmate to walk away from a prison work detail in the past week. Keyshawn Markese Cobb walked away from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center's Firearms Training Complex in Forsyth. He remains on the loose.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.