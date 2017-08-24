Lilburn roadway shut down after stabbing

A Gwinnett County roadway is shut down after the driver of a vehicle sustained stab wounds before being involved in a crash early Thursday morning.

Gwinnett County Police say the driver of a vehicle stopped abruptly on Oak Road in Lilburn and was struck by another vehicle. The at-fault driver then pulled into a parking lot and back onto the roadway before stopping the vehicle and emerging covered in blood. She was assisted by a passerby.

She was taken to an area hospital with stab wounds but police are unsure if her injuries were self-inflicted or the result of foul play.

The southbound lane of Oak Road is shut down as police continue their investigation.

