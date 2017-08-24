Atlanta Braves to host Miracle League fantasy Camp at SunTrust Park

The Atlanta Braves and the Baseball Fantasy Camp for Kids will host a Miracle League Fantasy Camp at SunTrust Park for 40 youth on Saturday, August 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Miracle League is a baseball league for special needs youth players who need additional accommodation to play the game of baseball. The Miracle League provides a safe and spirited program in which they can hit, run and catch on a baseball field like other kids.

The chosen teams are from various cities around Georgia including Blackshear, Conyers, Dalton. Covington, Peachtree City and Macon.

They will receive instruction from Braves players Lane Adams, Matt Adams, Jason Motte, and Lucas Sims on hitting, fielding, pop fly's, throwing, the importance of physical fitness and each player will receive a Braves jersey and baseball cap, among other Braves items.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.