Motter replaces injured Cano, lifts Mariners past Braves 9-6

Seattle Mariners' Taylor Motter (21) steals seconds base as Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) handles the late throw in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - Taylor Motter replaced an injured Robinson Cano and gave Seattle the lead with a two-run single in the eighth inning, lifting the Mariners over the Atlanta Braves 9-6 on Wednesday night.

Cano had two doubles before leaving with tightness in his left hamstring in the third.

Kyle Seager added a three-run homer in the eighth inning off Dan Winkler.

After blowing a 4-3 lead in the seventh, the Mariners rallied against Jim Johnson (6-3) in the eighth. Motter's single to center field drove in Jean Segura, who doubled, and Yonder Alonso, who walked.

David Phelps (4-5, 2-1 AL) recorded two outs in the seventh after coming off the disabled list. Edwin Diaz recorded the final four outs - including three strikeouts in the ninth - for his 29th save in 33 chances.

