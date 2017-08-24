"Letgo" exchange leads to shootout between seller, buyer

Atlanta Police are investigating a shootout they say began with a seller and buyer from the online shopping app "Letgo" meeting to exchange a laptop for $100.

The victim told police he met with two sellers at a location in the 600 block of Utoy Circle SW. He said when he suggested to the men they should exchange the money and the laptop at the same time, one of the men pointed a gun at him and demanded his cash and wallet.

The victim told police he attempted to grab his gun in self-defense as one of men fired his weapon which struck the victim's car. At this time, the victim said he jumped out of the car and began chasing the two men, as they both fired there weapons at each other.

The victim sustained minor injuries on his hands and feet.

Police searched the area for the suspects but were unable to locate them. They did, however, recover the suspect's gun, the laptop, and the victim's money.

The suspects are described as approximately 15 to 17 years in age and were wearing dark colored clothing. The first suspect appears to be 5’6 to 5’8 in height. The second suspect has a slim build and appears to be 5’10 to 5’11 in height.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact police.

