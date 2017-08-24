Woman with stab wound involved in several vehicle accidents

Gwinnett County Police are investigating the stabbing of a woman who was involved in several vehicle accidents in the same day.

Police say they received a call of a stabbing shortly after 8 a.m. in the 1000 block of Oak Road, August 24.

When officers arrived, they found a blue passenger car in the roadway and paramedics treating the female victim.

Police tell CBS46 a woman was traveling down Oak Road when she stopped in the roadway and was hit in the rear. After the accident, she puled into a shopping center parking lot and quickly backed into the roadway.

According to authorities, the woman was involved in at least two accidents near the intersection of Five Forks Trickum near Oak Road prior to the last accident.

The woman was transported to the Gwinnett Medical Center with superficial stab injuries. She is expected to survive.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.