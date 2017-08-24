Crews working to contain sewage spill in Lithonia

DeKalb County workers and emergency contractor crews are working to contain a major sewer spill on Snapfinger Road in unincorporated Lithonia.

The spill is near Eagle's Beek Circle and was discovered by the Department of Watershed Management.

Residents in the area are warned to avoid the area and keep their pets contained.

The spill is not affecting the drinking water.

It is unclear when the spill will be contained.

