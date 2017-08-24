Gov Deal, Atlanta mayor to attend MLK, Jr. statue unveiling on GA State Capitol

Governor Nathan Deal will be joined by members of the Martin Luther King family, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Rep. Calvin Smyre, Capitol Arts Standards Commission members and other dignitaries to unveil the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue at the Georgia State Capitol.

The unveiling will happen on Monday, August 28, at 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public and seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prior to the event, a live stream link will be made available for educators and the general public. A recording of the ceremony will be made available at the conclusion of the event.

Parking will be limited, and the general public is encouraged to ride MARTA to the Georgia State MARTA station. The station is a short walk on Piedmont Avenue to the unveiling location.

Local parking decks are available on a first-come, first-served basis here and will charge a fee:

Pete Hackney Deck, 162 Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. SE

Steve Polk Plaza Parking, 65 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE

Elite Memorial Lot, 80 Memorial Dr. SW

