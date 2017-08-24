Police: Man follows woman home from Walmart, tries to kidnap her

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a man they say tried to kidnap a woman after following her from a Walmart in Buford.

Jamez Maclin, 23, is wanted for kidnapping and battery.

Police say Maclin grabbed a woman as she opened the front door to her home. The female victim screamed and as her mother came running to the door, the man released her and fled the scene in a white BMW.

Police reviewed Walmart video surveillance and were able to see that the same vehicle followed the woman out of the parking lot. As officers responded to Walmart during the initial response, it appears that the suspect walked into the store and then out of the store ultimately fleeing the area on foot.

Police say Maclin reported his vehicle stolen shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday in an attempt to cover up the fact that he used the vehicle during a kidnapping attempt.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

