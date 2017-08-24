Kmart to close 28 stores, one in Georgia

Sears Holding announced Thursday (August 24) it would be closing an additional 28 Kmart stores. One store to make the list is located in Mableton, Georgia.

The store has already closed approximately 180 Sears and Kmart stores in fiscal year 2017 and will close another 150 by the end of the third quarter.

Edward S. Lampert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sears Holdings, issued the followed statement regarding the company's second quarter results:

"We are making progress on the strategic priorities we outlined earlier this year and remain focused on returning our Company to profitability. The comprehensive restructuring of our operations is delivering cost efficiencies and helping drive improvements to our operating performance. While the third quarter has historically been our most difficult quarter over the past several years, we are working towards making meaningful improvement in our performance this year as a result of the restructuring actions we have put in place, and our continued focus on the expansion of our Shop Your Way ecosystem."

Below is a full list of the 28 stores that will close:

1445 S Power Road Mesa AZ

23222 W Valencia Blvd Valencia CA

10500 Wichlow Way Jackson / Martell CA

10400 Rosecrans Bellflower CA

16968 Main Street Hesperia CA

15200 E Colfax Avenue Aurora CO

200 W Belleview Englewood CO

100 Main Street North Southbury CT

900 N Miami Beach Blvd North Miami Beach FL

5590 Mableton Pkwy Mableton GA

4101 W 95Th St Oaklawn IL

7230 Westfield Plaza Dr Belleville IL

265 S Illinois Rte 83 Elmhurst IL

1740 Sw Wanamaker Road Topeka KS

7601 23 Mile Road Utica / Shelby Township MI

4001 N Euclid Avenue Bay City MI

545 West Sanilac Sandusky MI

401 Route 38 Moorestown NJ

808 Route 46 Parsippany NJ

810 Paul Road Rochester (Chili) NY

10 Cobblestone Court Drive Victor NY

374 Windsor Hwy, Rte 32 Vails Gate (New Windsor) NY

2600 Lincoln Way E Massillon OH

2470 Mission Se Salem OR

2620 Moreland Road Willow Grove PA

4701 Tilghman Street Allentown PA

296 Garfield Ave Cranston RI

1610 Church St Conway SC

