Kmart to close 28 stores, one in Georgia - CBS46 News

Kmart to close 28 stores, one in Georgia

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Kmart via Facebook Source: Kmart via Facebook
MABLETON, GA (CBS46) -

Sears Holding announced Thursday (August 24) it would be closing an additional 28 Kmart stores. One store to make the list is located in Mableton, Georgia.

The store has already closed approximately 180 Sears and Kmart stores in fiscal year 2017 and will close another 150 by the end of the third quarter.

Edward S. Lampert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sears Holdings, issued the followed statement regarding the company's second quarter results:

"We are making progress on the strategic priorities we outlined earlier this year and remain focused on returning our Company to profitability. The comprehensive restructuring of our operations is delivering cost efficiencies and helping drive improvements to our operating performance. While the third quarter has historically been our most difficult quarter over the past several years, we are working towards making meaningful improvement in our performance this year as a result of the restructuring actions we have put in place, and our continued focus on the expansion of our Shop Your Way ecosystem."

Below is a full list of the 28 stores that will close:

  • 1445 S Power Road Mesa AZ
  • 23222 W Valencia Blvd Valencia CA
  • 10500 Wichlow Way Jackson / Martell CA
  • 10400 Rosecrans Bellflower CA
  • 16968 Main Street Hesperia CA
  • 15200 E Colfax Avenue Aurora CO
  • 200 W Belleview Englewood CO
  • 100 Main Street North Southbury CT
  • 900 N Miami Beach Blvd North Miami Beach FL
  • 5590 Mableton Pkwy Mableton GA
  • 4101 W 95Th St Oaklawn IL
  • 7230 Westfield Plaza Dr Belleville IL
  • 265 S Illinois Rte 83 Elmhurst IL
  • 1740 Sw Wanamaker Road Topeka KS
  • 7601 23 Mile Road Utica / Shelby Township MI
  • 4001 N Euclid Avenue Bay City MI
  • 545 West Sanilac Sandusky MI
  • 401 Route 38 Moorestown NJ
  • 808 Route 46 Parsippany NJ
  • 810 Paul Road Rochester (Chili) NY
  • 10 Cobblestone Court Drive Victor NY
  • 374 Windsor Hwy, Rte 32 Vails Gate (New Windsor) NY
  • 2600 Lincoln Way E Massillon OH
  • 2470 Mission Se Salem OR
  • 2620 Moreland Road Willow Grove PA
  • 4701 Tilghman Street Allentown PA
  • 296 Garfield Ave Cranston RI
  • 1610 Church St Conway SC

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46