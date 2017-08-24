Several winning Powerball tickets sold in Georgia

The Powerball jackpot worth $758 million may have been sold in Massachusetts but several tickets worth smaller amounts were sold in Georgia.More >
The Powerball jackpot worth $758 million may have been sold in Massachusetts but several tickets worth smaller amounts were sold in Georgia.More >
The City of Atlanta is in a legal battle with a few residents in the Peoplestown community as they try to take the remaining homes to build a retention pond and park.More >
The City of Atlanta is in a legal battle with a few residents in the Peoplestown community as they try to take the remaining homes to build a retention pond and park.More >
The man who sounded the alarm about Georgia's voting system sat down with CBS46 for a one-on-one interview. He tackles the question of whether your vote is safe.More >
The man who sounded the alarm about Georgia's voting system sat down with CBS46 for a one-on-one interview. He tackles the question of whether your vote is safe.More >
CBS46 has told you about the impending closure of the troubled Peachtree-Pine Homeless Shelter in Atlanta. The transition is already changing the way some groups working to help the homeless plan to operate.More >
CBS46 has told you about the impending closure of the troubled Peachtree-Pine Homeless Shelter in Atlanta. The transition is already changing the way some groups working to help the homeless plan to operate.More >
Falcons fans are ready for the team to make another run at the Super Bowl. CBS46 talked to fans who say there are several reasons they believe this could be the team's best season yet.More >
Falcons fans are ready for the team to make another run at the Super Bowl. CBS46 talked to fans who say there are several reasons they believe this could be the team's best season yet.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
Did you realize that Georgia has three cities ranked among the top 15 dangerous cities in the United States? All three are in metro Atlanta.More >
Did you realize that Georgia has three cities ranked among the top 15 dangerous cities in the United States? All three are in metro Atlanta.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >