Several winning Powerball tickets sold in Georgia

The Powerball jackpot worth $758 million may have been sold in Massachusetts but several tickets worth smaller amounts were sold in Georgia.

Two people matched five numbers to win $1 million. One ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Marietta Boulevard in Atlanta and the other ticket was sold at a Shell station on Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood.

One player bought a ticket at Bloomfield in Macon that multiplied a $50,000 prize to $200,000 with the Power Play option.

Fourteen $50,000 tickets were sold in: Atlanta (2), Blythe, College Park, Columbus, Comer, Cumming, Doraville, Fayetteville, Marietta (2), Savannah, Scottdale and Tallapoosa.

The lucky winners of the $1 million tickets, the $200,000 ticket and the $50,000 tickets have not come forward yet.

