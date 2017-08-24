Georgia State Stadium ready for kickoff

On August 31, Georgia State University will take the field for the first time in a stadium they can call their own.More >
The Powerball jackpot worth $758 million may have been sold in Massachusetts but several tickets worth smaller amounts were sold in Georgia.More >
The City of Atlanta is in a legal battle with a few residents in the Peoplestown community as they try to take the remaining homes to build a retention pond and park.More >
The man who sounded the alarm about Georgia's voting system sat down with CBS46 for a one-on-one interview. He tackles the question of whether your vote is safe.More >
CBS46 has told you about the impending closure of the troubled Peachtree-Pine Homeless Shelter in Atlanta. The transition is already changing the way some groups working to help the homeless plan to operate.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
A 5-year-old boy allegedly locked in a basement by his parents and whose forced diet was mostly carrots, had an "orangey" tint to his skin when he was examined by doctors, according to a newly unsealed search warrant.More >
What exactly is a solar eclipse? And how's it different from a lunar eclipse? Click to find out!More >
Did you realize that Georgia has three cities ranked among the top 15 dangerous cities in the United States? All three are in metro Atlanta.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
