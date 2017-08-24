Georgia State Stadium ready for kickoff

On August 31, Georgia State University will take the field for the first time in a stadium they can call their own.

The venue formerly known as Turner Field has been transformed into the new Georgia State Stadium. The Panthers are slated to host six home games this year on their new home turf.

Athletic Director Charlie Cobb says its like Christmas for them.

“It's an exciting time, the anticipation, what the season can be, but certainly for us as we build the program and have our own stadium," says Cobb.

While work is far from done in fully converting the baseball venue and former Olympic stadium into a full-fledged football stadium, the quick transformation is nothing short of incredible.

“What you're seeing is the product of two years worth of work. But really a fast paced aggressive construction schedule of a little under six months to do a transformation of a baseball field to football stadium,” says Cobb.

The Panthers will have 25,000 seats with up to 35,000, if needed. They are now figuring out ways to utilize the 250,000 sq. ft. they have.

