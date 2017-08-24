16-year-old arrested for murder after fatal shooting in Paulding County

Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Paulding County.

Darnell Priester is accused of shooting Tommy Robinson and Timothy Nelson, both 18, on Aug. 18 in Dallas, Ga.

Robinson was killed in the incident, while Nelson was shot in the leg and is recovering, according to a spokesperson with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

The spokesperson says Priester was arrested at his mom's house without incident around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Priester is being charged as an adult for felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

He is being held at the Rome Youth Detention Center without bond.

