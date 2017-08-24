10-year-old finds loaded gun in dressing room at Lenox Mall

Police say a 10-year-old child found a loaded gun inside a dressing room at Lenox Mall in Atlanta.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says they received a call regarding a gunshot around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 23.

The child was in the dressing room of the Adidas store when he found the .22 caliber gun under a bench, according to the police spokesperson.

The spokesperson says the child's mother took the gun and pulled the trigger to see if it was real.

It was.

A single shot was fired, which caused minor property damage, according to authorities.

No one was injured or charged in the incident.

