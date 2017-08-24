Police: Thieves steal wallet from toddler

Police say thieves stole a wallet from a toddler in Dunwoody.

The incident occurred on Aug. 19 when the victim was shopping with his toddler nephew, according to a spokesperson with the Dunwoody Police Department.

The spokesperson says the victim allowed the toddler to play with his key chain, which had the wallet attached to it.

When the victim turned his back, police say thieves stole the wallet from the toddler and used the victim's credit cards at a Walmart.

Police provided a photo of individuals they say they'd like to talk with in connection to the incident. The photo is attached to this story. If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to call police at (678) 382-6921.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.