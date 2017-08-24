Atlanta's almanac for Aug. 24 - CBS46 News

Atlanta's almanac for Aug. 24

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Thursday, Aug. 24 saw temperatures near average in Atlanta with no rain. 

Atlanta's high

  • Actual high: 89° at 4:45 p.m.
  • Normal high: 88°
  • Record high: 98° from 1983.
  • Last year: 85°

Atlanta's low

  • Actual low: 67° at 6:45 a.m.
  • Normal low: 70°
  • Record low: 55° from 1891.
  • Last year: 73°

Atlanta's rain

  • Actual rain: None
  • Monthly rain: 4.24" (1.23" above average)
  • Yearly rain: 37.71" (4.77" above average)
  • Last year through today: 29.12"

Atlanta's climate data is collected by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. 

