Mostly sunny in Atlanta Friday

Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know

The weather will be nice as you end your week in metro Atlanta, so enjoy your Friday outdoors when you can. Otherwise, the moisture will start to increase through the weekend, which will include a slight chance of afternoon or evening storm.

Harvey is forecast to make landfall in Texas as a major hurricane late Friday or early Saturday. What's left of Harvey could enhance rain chances in Atlanta later next week.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 68° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 68° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph. Noon

Mostly sunny. 80° Northeast wind at 10-15 mph.



Mostly sunny. 80° Northeast wind at 10-15 mph. 3 PM

Mostly sunny. 88° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 88° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph. 5 PM

Mostly sunny. 87° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 87° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly sunny. 84° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.



Mostly sunny. 84° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly clear. 75° Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Friday's almanac

Normal High: 87°

Record High: 99° from 1938

Normal Low: 70°

Record Low: 56° from 1891

Sunset: 8:12 p.m.

Next chance of rain

Slight chance Saturday.

More weather

