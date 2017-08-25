Tex McIver due back in court Friday after new indictment

The Atlanta lawyer accused of killing his wife will present arguments before a judge on Friday after a brand new indictment was issued for Tex McIver.

According to the district attorney’s office, a typo prompted the DA to re-indict McIver. McIver’s attorneys have a different take on what might be behind the new indictment.

Last month one of McIver’s attorneys told CBS 46 that he was indicted illegally, and CBS 46 uncovered Fulton County added unauthorized grand jurors to the county’s master grand juror list.

Prosecutors told McIver’s attorneys the new indictment was because of a typo in the original indictment: one letter was missing from the name “Patricia,” referring to a key witness.

McIver’s defense team is expected in court on Friday, which now includes well-known Atlanta defense attorney Bruce Harvey, to argue some pre-trial motions. One of those motions claims prosecutors illegally seized items from McIver’s Buckhead condo when they executed a search warrant a few months ago.

