Tex McIver re-indicted for wife's murder

The Atlanta lawyer accused of killing his wife was formally arraigned Friday on a new set of murder charges, as his defense team tried to convince a judge to dismiss certain evidence.

Tex McIver entered the courtroom wearing a jailhouse jumpsuit and shackles, his hair and beard much longer than it was the last time he appeared in court.

According to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, a spelling error prompted prosecutors to re-indict McIver. He remains charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and three counts of influencing witnesses.

Last month, one of McIver’s attorneys told CBS 46 that he believes McIver was indicted illegally. CBS46 learned Fulton County added unauthorized grand jurors to the county’s master grand juror list.

Also Friday, Judge Robert McBurney heard some pre-trial motions in the case. McIver's defense team is trying to convince McBurney to toss out some of the evidence seized during the April 14 execution of a search at McIver's Buckhead condo. During that search a gun was discovered, eventually leading to the revocation of McIver's bond.

