New survey shows increase in workers living paycheck to paycheck

A new survey shows just how important payday is to millions of Americans.

According to careerbuilder.com, 78 percent of workers say they are living paycheck to paycheck, up three percent from last year. This is an issue that impacts all workers.

One in 10 people who make more than $100,000 a year say they wait until payday to pay their bills.

“Too many people are in debt, and as they approach that retirement age, they’re not going to be able to support themselves and be able to retire,” said Michael Erwin, senior career advisor for careerbuilder.com.

Experts blame a higher cost of living and stagnant wages. The survey also found women are more likely than men to live paycheck to paycheck.

