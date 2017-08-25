Rep. Karen Handel: Community members need to step up to stop opioid crisis

Georgia’s newest member of Congress admits the government can only do so much to stop the opioid crisis.

Congresswoman Karen Handel spoke to members of the American Council of Engineering Companies in Atlanta, and one person in the audience brought up the issue of drug abuse.

Handel said members of the community also have to step up and help, including parents.

“These kids are selling in these schools,” said Handel. “They are going in, holding back and stealing from the parents and grinding up the Oxycontin. We’re talking a 10th grader grinding this stuff up and doing it. We have to get serious about this side of this.”

Handel did not say how she hopes the community will step up. She left before we could ask her any questions. She did mention Congress has approved more money for police departments to deal with the opioid crisis.

