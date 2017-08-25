Cobb Co. Police investigating fatal accident at Roswell Rd., N. - CBS46 News

Cobb Co. Police investigating fatal accident at Roswell Rd., N. Marietta Pkwy.

By WGCL Digital Team
MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) -

Cobb County police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Roswell Road and North Marietta Parkway in Marietta. 

The accident happened around midnight on Friday. Not much is known at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

 

