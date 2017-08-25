Driver of speeding van dies in police custody, cause of death unknown

The man died in police custody after crashing this van (WGCL)

The driver of a white van died hours after a crash on the ramp to Marietta Parkway, and not necessarily from the impact.

A Cobb County Police officer noticed the van speeding down Roswell Road, early Friday morning, and the driver would not stop when the officer attempted to pull him over.

Soon afterward, that the fleeing man crashed in an Uber driver, which put a stop to the pursuit.

But according to police, the man still wouldn't give up.

They say he fought with them until they used a taser, and shortly after that, he died.

The GBI is now investigating exactly what happened there, and for time being, they're withholding the man's identity until they reach all his family members.

We wanted to know: was it the taser that killed him? The car accident? A combination of the two, or something else altogether?

The GBI says the only way to get that answer is when the medical examiner finishes an autopsy, which could take several more hours or several more weeks.

From there, we'll hopefully get a better picture of what took place and why.

Crash blocking on-ramp from Roswell Rd (SR120) to South Marietta Pkwy #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/1DUQlfTYXQ — Cobb County DOT (@CobbDOT) August 25, 2017

