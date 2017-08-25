Man caught on video stealing motorcycle from garage - CBS46 News

Man caught on video stealing motorcycle from garage

By WGCL Digital Team
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Gwinnett County Police have released photos of a man they say stole a motorcycle from the garage of a home.

The incident occurred August 21 on Steffi Lane in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

The white male accused of the burglary is between 200 and 250 lbs, between 5'8 and 6'0 and has brown hair.

The stolen blue and white Suzuki mini-motorcycle is valued at $900. Police say the man placed the stolen vehicle in the backseat of a dark-colored passenger car and drove off.

If you recognize the man in the photos or have any information regarding the case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

