Man caught on video stealing motorcycle from garage

The Atlanta lawyer accused of killing his wife will present arguments before a judge on Friday after a brand new indictment was issued for Tex McIver.More >
The Atlanta lawyer accused of killing his wife will present arguments before a judge on Friday after a brand new indictment was issued for Tex McIver.More >
Gwinnett County Police have released photos of a man they say stole a motorcycle from the garage of a home.More >
Gwinnett County Police have released photos of a man they say stole a motorcycle from the garage of a home.More >
Police say thieves stole a wallet from a toddler in Dunwoody.More >
Police say thieves stole a wallet from a toddler in Dunwoody.More >
Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Paulding County.More >
Police say a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Paulding County.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating the stabbing of a woman who was involved in several vehicle accidents in the same day.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating the stabbing of a woman who was involved in several vehicle accidents in the same day.More >
Gwinnett County Police have released photos of a man they say stole a motorcycle from the garage of a home.More >
Gwinnett County Police have released photos of a man they say stole a motorcycle from the garage of a home.More >
Police say the suspect, Jamez Maclin, called them afterward and pretended his car was stolen.More >
Police say the suspect, Jamez Maclin, called them afterward and pretended his car was stolen.More >
A Gwinnett County roadway is shut down after the driver of a vehicle sustained stab wounds before being involved in a crash early Thursday morning.More >
A Gwinnett County roadway is shut down after the driver of a vehicle sustained stab wounds before being involved in a crash early Thursday morning.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating the stabbing of a woman who was involved in several vehicle accidents in the same day.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating the stabbing of a woman who was involved in several vehicle accidents in the same day.More >
The owners of an auto dealership in Gwinnett County is facing felony charges after police say they issued several fraudulent temporary license tags to vehicle buyers.More >
The owners of an auto dealership in Gwinnett County is facing felony charges after police say they issued several fraudulent temporary license tags to vehicle buyers.More >
A metro Atlanta bus driver faces serious charges after allegedly driving a school bus drunk with dozens of children on it.More >
A metro Atlanta bus driver faces serious charges after allegedly driving a school bus drunk with dozens of children on it.More >
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >
MARTA’s former Director of Operations has been charged with conducting a false invoice scheme that resulted in MARTA paying more than $500,000 for maintenance work that was never performed, but funneled into his personal bank accounts.More >
MARTA’s former Director of Operations has been charged with conducting a false invoice scheme that resulted in MARTA paying more than $500,000 for maintenance work that was never performed, but funneled into his personal bank accounts.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Anyone who wants to be the next mayor of Atlanta or on city council must file the official paperwork at Atlanta City Hall by Friday. One candidate who is now officially part of the race could be the first Muslim queer woman to serve in office anywhere in the United States, if elected.More >
Anyone who wants to be the next mayor of Atlanta or on city council must file the official paperwork at Atlanta City Hall by Friday. One candidate who is now officially part of the race could be the first Muslim queer woman to serve in office anywhere in the United States, if elected.More >