Mundy's Mill High School on lockdown - CBS46 News

Mundy's Mill High School on lockdown

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Chopper 46 Source: Chopper 46
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Mundy’s Mill High School is currently on lockdown, according to school officials.

School Resource Officers are currently searching the interior and exterior of the school. All staff and students are safe.

CBS46 will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46