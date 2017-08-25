Four indicted for distributing heroin in North Georgia

Four people have been indicted for trafficking heroin in north Georgia.

Michelle Dawn Dorsey, Nigel Alan Waddell, and Tyler Josiah Matthews have been arraigned on federal charges. Derrik Omar Frazier was arraigned in July 2017.

“The indictment brought against these defendants is the result of a two-year, joint federal-state investigation by law enforcement to take down a significant heroin distribution network operating between communities in North Georgia and the Atlanta area,” said U. S. Attorney John Horn.

Authorities say Dorsey and Waddell sold quantities of heroin in White and Habersham Counties which they primarily obtained from Frazier. Matthews worked for Dorsey and was responsible for transporting heroin from Frazier’s residence in Stone Mountain, Georgia, to Dorsey’s residence in Demorest, also in Georgia.

“Heroin and fentanyl are poisoning our communities, and the overdoses and deaths are climbing in truly alarming numbers," said Horn. "Our office, along with state and local law enforcement agencies, are taking a strong stance against those who deal heroin and opiates.”

Two heroin users allegedly overdosed on heroin they obtained from Dorsey, but they were revived after being administered Naloxone by emergency medical personnel in White County in one instance and Habersham County in the other.

