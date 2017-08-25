Police: Intoxicated man pulls out gun in bar parking lot

A 62-year-old man was arrested after police say he pulled out a gun and pointed it at another person in the parking lot of Big Creek Tavern.

The incident occurred August 23 just before 10 p.m. in Hall County.

Authorities say Danny Lee Herrington became upset with staff and other patrons when they asked if he was ok to drive home. He pulled the hand gun when he left the tavern.

Deputies located Herrington in the drive-through line of a Wendy's on Lanier Islands Parkway. Police say he offered minor resistance during the process of getting him out the vehicle.

Herrington was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

