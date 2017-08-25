Police: Intoxicated man pulls out gun in bar parking lot

The Atlanta lawyer accused of killing his wife will present arguments before a judge on Friday after a brand new indictment was issued for Tex McIver.More >
A 62-year-old man was arrested after police say he pulled out a gun and pointed it at another person in the parking lot of Big Creek Tavern.More >
Michelle Dawn Dorsey, Nigel Alan Waddell, and Tyler Josiah Matthews have been arraigned on federal charges. Derrik Omar Frazier was arraigned in July 2017.More >
Gwinnett County Police have released photos of a man they say stole a motorcycle from the garage of a home.More >
Police say thieves stole a wallet from a toddler in Dunwoody.More >
A metro Atlanta bus driver faces serious charges after allegedly driving a school bus drunk with dozens of children on it.More >
Mundy’s Mill High School is currently on lockdown, according to school officials.More >
MARTA’s former Director of Operations has been charged with conducting a false invoice scheme that resulted in MARTA paying more than $500,000 for maintenance work that was never performed, but funneled into his personal bank accounts.More >
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >
