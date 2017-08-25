Atlanta Falcons to host first football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Football season is finally upon us and the Atlanta Falcons will host their first game in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday night.

The Falcons will play the Arizona Cardinals while showing off the billion dollar stadium in the pre-season game.

The centerpiece of the stadium, the retractable roof, will have to stay closed for now due to construction delays.

CBS46 reporter Adam Harding took a look at the final few hours before kickoff.

