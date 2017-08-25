Atlanta Falcons to host first football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Football season is finally upon us and the Atlanta Falcons will host their first game in the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday night.More >
Anyone who wants to be the next mayor of Atlanta or on city council must file the official paperwork at Atlanta City Hall by Friday. One candidate who is now officially part of the race could be the first Muslim queer woman to serve in office anywhere in the United States, if elected.More >
Police say a 10-year-old child found a loaded gun inside a dressing room at Lenox Mall in Atlanta.More >
On August 31, Georgia State University will take the field for the first time in a stadium they can call their own.More >
The Powerball jackpot worth $758 million may have been sold in Massachusetts but several tickets worth smaller amounts were sold in Georgia.More >
A metro Atlanta bus driver faces serious charges after allegedly driving a school bus drunk with dozens of children on it.More >
Mundy’s Mill High School is currently on lockdown, according to school officials.More >
MARTA’s former Director of Operations has been charged with conducting a false invoice scheme that resulted in MARTA paying more than $500,000 for maintenance work that was never performed, but funneled into his personal bank accounts.More >
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >
