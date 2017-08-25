Protest planned at R. Kelly concert

R. Kelly will be on stage at Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Fulton County despite calls to cancel it.

The call to cancel Friday's concert was because of allegations that the R&B singer has a "cult of women" at his John Creek home staying against their will.

Although Kelly has denied those claims, protesters are not backing down and they say he should not be allowed to perform at a publicly owned facility. They plan to protest before the concert.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners sent a letter requesting Live Nation cancel the concert.

The protest is set to start at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.