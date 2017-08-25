Customers complain about second spill at grocery store

For the second time in as many months, customers complained about conditions inside their neighborhood Kroger.

“Both disappointed and frustrated because I really like shopping at Kroger stores,” Kroger customer Carla Hyman said.

Earlier this month, Kroger management closed the store because of another flood when water leaked out of a drain in the produce aisle.

Elizabeth Whitmore is also speaking out about it not only as a customer, but also candidate for city council.

“They’re claiming it’s not sewage, but if it’s coming from the ground up, where do we think it’s coming from?” Whitmore asked.

Kroger tells CBS46 they immediately closed the store and fixed the drainage issue and once they received the Georgia Department of Agriculture's approval to resume business, they opened the next day.

Still many customers are concerned about the safety of the food they are buying.

In June, condensation drains became clogged near the freezers forcing management to close the store then and clean up the mess.

Customers tell CBS46 they have complained to Kroger's Corporate Office about the spills, but the problem persists.

“We need to understand why is there a flood that keeps happening. It doesn’t matter how long it happened, it keeps happening. We’ve even talked about how the entrances smells like urine,” Whitmore said.

“It kind of stinks well to have to go outside of my way and go to another store because I’m just not sure that they’ve gotten to the bottom of this issue,” Hyman said.

Kroger's Corporate Office released the following statement about the issue.

On Aug. 7 a drain located beneath the produce section at the Kroger store on 590 Cascade Road began leaking resulting in a large water spill. We immediately closed off the produce section while our food safety team contacted and worked closely with the Georgia Department of Agriculture to remedy the situation quickly for our customers. In doing so, it was determined we needed to close the store temporarily for the remainder of Aug. 7 to conduct the necessary repairs and cleaning. After a full sanitation of the store and fixing of the drainage issue, we received the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s approval to resume business operations beginning our normal hours on Aug. 8. Providing a safe shopping experience is a priority for Kroger and we take these matters seriously. To ensure the drainage problem has been fully remedied, the Georgia Department of Agriculture conducted a follow-up inspection of the store and drain today – both passed without issues.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.